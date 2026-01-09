Chanel’s Coco Crush Dinner Was A Connor Storrie Meet & Greet

Well, we blinked, watched Heated Rivalry five times through, and just like that, we’re off to the races for another year of star-studded events. The Golden Globes feel like a back-to-school reunion after everyone disappears to their respective retreats for some R&R, and before the big night comes, there were a few opportunities to schmooze, have some champagne, and get back into the awards-season groove. We also have a few dispatches from before the holidays, because who doesn’t want to see Colman Domingo and Goldie Hawn sharing a laugh? Below, our favorite party pictures from the last month or so before we’re properly inundated with afterparty pictures from the Globes.

A Night Of Crushing Hard With Chanel

Everyone and their team of publicists/hairstylists/etc. is in Los Angeles for the Golden Globes, so Chanel was smart to capitalize and host a dinner in honor of their latest Fine Jewelry ambassador, Gracie Abrams. The crowd was as delightfully diverse as the jewelry collection, with PinkPantheress, Gabbriette, and Quen Blackwell all enjoying a Lily Allen performance. And yes, while the Coco Crush was the reason for the Chateau Marmont buyout, it was also a chance for A-listers to crush on Connor Storrie, the Heated Rivalry star and megawatt hunk whose name was on everyone’s lips.

Gracie Abrams, Lily Allen, Gabbriette, Mona Tougaard, PinkPantheress, Quen Blackwell

HAIM, Elle Fanning & Emma Stone Walk Into A Private Residence...

...and no, they weren’t filming a new music video, but the occasion was still noteworthy. Louis Vuitton’s awards-season dinner, hosted by W editor-in-chief Sara Moonves and Nicolas Ghesquière, is one of the heaviest hitting rooms of the season. Case in point: HAIM draped blush across their cheeks, Renate Reinsve and Chase Infiniti rubbed shoulders, and Teyana Taylor outdressed everyone (who’s surprised?).

Sara Moonves, Chase Infiniti, Emma Stone, Renate Reinsve, Nicolas Ghesquière, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, HAIM

The St. Regis Polo Championships Were Royally Epic

Aspen, the chilliest locale on the global glitterati circuit, always plays host to the St. Regis Hotels & Resorts annual Polo Championship, and this year the most special guest was Prince Harry — but guests couldn’t find him fireside. He took part in the fun on the snowy field, while the likes of Colman Domingo, Sara Sampaio, and Goldie Hawn enjoyed classic St. Regis hospitality.

Prince Harry, Goldie Hawn, Colman Domingo, Phoebe Dynevor, Sara Sampaio

Caroline Vreeland Closes Out So & So’s For The Holidays

The Hell’s Kitchen piano bar has never seen so much cleavage. Vreeland’s deep, velvety voice took guests along for the ride to mark the end of the year and get everyone in some holiday cheer before they fled the city.