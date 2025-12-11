Chase Infiniti Joins Lisa & Zendaya As An Ambassador For Louis Vuitton

Most actors’ first movie roles are largely forgettable events that, sure, might put more eyes on them as actors, but are generally stepping stones towards landing bigger gigs. Chase Infiniti is having the complete opposite experience: Her debut film role in One Battle After Another is the breakout role of the year, with a National Board of Review Breakthrough Award and Golden Globe nomination under her belt already. Her star’s ascent is also getting her name circulated in the fashion industry. Her latest role? House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

If you’re in the know about awards season and the politics of celebrity dressing, you might have guessed this was coming. Infiniti has worn several bespoke Louis Vuitton designs during the promotion of One Battle Another Another, including an intricately beaded champagne satin gown at the Los Angeles premiere, a pleated green silk gown at the Academy Museum Gala, and an upside-down-pyramid white tulle dress at the Governors Awards. Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière put it best, via press release: “I have watched Chase’s debut with genuine delight, I find her totally captivating in the roles she plays. Beyond her remarkable talent, she radiates an authenticity that is truly unforgettable.”

Louis Vuitton’s roster of actors that serve as faces for the brand is, to put it mildly, the best in the world. Infiniti joins the likes of Zendaya, Emma Stone, Hoyeon, Léa Seydoux, and Lisa, who have all stepped in front of the camera for campaigns and sat front-row at the brand’s runway shows. Needless to say, we’re anxiously awaiting what is sure to be a Louis Vuitton-filled awards season for the breakout star of the year.