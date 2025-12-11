Gabbriette’s Wildflower Collaboration Is The Sexiest Phone Case Of 2025

How do you wind down a busy year full of continent hopping, runway stomping, and fronting several prominent fashion campaigns? If you’re Gabbriette, the answer is decidedly not resting or relaxing. Her latest (and maybe last) major drop of 2025 is a linkup with our favorite sibling duo, the Carlson sisters, for a Wildflower Cases collaboration worthy of a spot under your Christmas tree.

In a cheeky move that honors both her true goth self and the infamous underwear of friend and fellow Wildflower collaborator Charli xcx, Gabbriette opted to put a black lacy lingerie on her collaborative case. (No guessing needed.) If you couldn’t gather from the undergarments that the case is Gabbriette’s, maybe the starburst motif modeled after her own tattoo will give it away. A matte hazy blue finish gives it that classic noir ‘90s feel, like it was plucked right out of a music video from the time period.

To make things more nostalgic, collaborator and friend Indiana (@indiana420bitch, for those in the know) shot the campaign pictures featuring a pared-back Gabbriette matching her phone case to a tee, with a white background letting her boudoir-ready curls and flashy body ink do the heavy lifting. The case comes right in time for a slew of relative moments: firstly, Sagittarius season, which emboldens the fire sign in everyone; secondly, the holiday season, which gives everyone the perfect excuse to pick up the case (as if you needed a reason to scoop up this collaboration).

The Gabbriette x Wildflower case is now available for the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy on wildflowercases.com for $35. Like anything Gabbriette endorses, this won’t stay in stock long, so if you have a diehard Nasty Cherry fan on your gifting list this year, don’t wait.