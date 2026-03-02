Milan Fashion Week, The Emilia Way

Milan Fashion Week is the third of four whirlwind runway extravaganzas during Fashion Month, and has some of the most diverse voices in the industry. There are the juggernauts like Prada and Fendi, the tailoring kings like BOSS and Giorgio Armani, and the cool kids like GCDS and Avavav. Pop sensation Emilia made it to the Italian fashion capital in true style; her looks across the week are a sampling of what makes the Milanese style set tick.

She was front-row at a host of shows during the week, including BOSS, Moschino, Roberto Cavalli, and GCDS, switching up the vibe depending on what the occasion called for. At BOSS, it was a double-breasted suit with a tie and glasses; at GCDS, it was sexy Miami club kid with a Hello Kitty-themed dress and stripped-lite heels; and at Moschino, it was glamazon time with a trench-coat dress and bouncy waves. Wherever she went, she had her trusty glam team (and boyfriend Duki) to hype her up. Keep scrolling for a behind-the-scenes look at how she turned into Milan’s fashionable chameleon this week.

Cloé Blondel “Stepping out to the BOSS show.”

Cloé Blondel “No one I’d rather take on Milan Fashion Week with.”

Cloé Blondel “Fittings on fittings on fittings.”

Cloé Blondel “Glam time!”

Cloé Blondel “We always have fun in glam.”

Cloé Blondel “Strolling into the BOSS show.”

Cloé Blondel “Serving face to the camera.”

Cloé Blondel “GCDS vibes (how cute is the bear?)”

Cloé Blondel “Still not over this Moschino look.”

Cloé Blondel “The best team <3”

Cloé Blondel “😎 on.”

Photographer: Cloé Blondel

Stylist: Dav Martens

MUAH: Bosco Montesinos