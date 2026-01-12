Beauty
"Our Reference, Cher": Charli XCX's Hairstylist Breaks Down Her Glam Golden Globes Blowout
See exclusive behind-the-scenes content (and every Tresemmé product used) below.
The beauty trends on the Golden Globes red carpet were, as to be expected, nothing groundbreaking. Everyone played it generally safe for the first major awards-season step and repeat, with a focus on swooping, Old Hollywood-indebted hair and pin-straight locks pushed back to show off their impeccable makeup and dazzling jewels. Charli xcx kept her glam relatively low-key for a 365 partygirl, and further promoted the side-part agenda with a cascade of dynamic face-framing waves adding a classic pin-up vibe to her Saint Laurent dress.
Charli’s longtime hairstylist Matt Benns has done it all to her signature jet-black hair, from adding green streaks for a pre-Brat festival appearance and placed as many human-hair extensions as humanly possible to create a mini tidal wave with her head-bobbing. But for her first Globes, Benns dialed it back and created a tasteful moment using Tresemmé’s A-List line befitting the jewels, gown, and soft makeup with the rest of the look. “Our reference was Cher. There's a really beautiful photograph of her taken back in the ‘90s in one of these perfect offset moments. I believe it was on set from one of her films,” Benns tells NYLON exclusively. “Her hair is the reference, though a little less bouncy — this year the blowout is back and coming with a vengeance.”
Cher as the reference usually involves pin-straight, glass-like hair, so props to Benns and Charli for digging deep and finding this gentle wave. But, most importantly, how did Benns do it? He spared no Tresemmé-involved detail for us: “To prep, I dampened the hair with A-List All-In-One Style Primer and a pump of the A-List Smoothing Cream, then combed in a sharp side part. I blow-dried with a round brush for a smooth finish and high shine. Using a medium-sized tong, I waved each section, sprayed with A-List Workable Hairspray, and pinned to set. Once cooled, I unpinned and brushed through with a wide-tooth comb and Mason Pearson brush to create a soft, loose wave. I finished by building subtle root volume with the A-List Texturizing Spray, added a pump of A-List Bonding Oil for shine and smoothness, and finished with a touch of the A-List Signature Hair Fragrance (have you smelled it yet? So good).”
So, a few takeaways here from the expert behind the Brat hair and the resurgence of Charli’s blowout era: Keep waves loose, hairspray with light-to-medium hold, and try the new Tresemmé hair fragrance. Not only do we expect the category to blow up in 2026, but we can’t resist the vanilla-and-sandalwood notes it promises. (Oh, and matching with Charli doesn’t hurt, either.)