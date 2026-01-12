The 10 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2026 Golden Globes

We’re hours away from the Golden Globes ceremony being over, and while we watch Nikki Glaser roast every unimpeachable A-list in Hollywood, it’s time to take stock of the red carpet. We got a few Marty Supreme-colored looks — surprisingly not on Timothée Chalamet — and enough custom looks to make any tailor weep. This is the first major television and film red carpet of 2026, and the stars did not disappoint on their way up the new-and-improved red-carpet stairs for a night of trying to get a peek at Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams. Or, of course, pick up an award.

It was, to put it frankly, a just fine turnout on the second Sunday in January, with many acceptable but generally disappointing column gowns and some looks that read too matronly for their wearers. The top ten women of the evening looked age-appropriate, and most importantly, cut across the noise with impactful looks that either leaned into simplicity, relied on unique textural choices, or went balls to the walls in the commitment to glamour and Old Hollywood beauty. Keep reading to see who made our list.

Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She’s a winner, baby! The Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award went to first-time nominee Taylor, who was dressed the part in sculptural, gravity-defying Schiaparelli. And if you couldn’t tell, her tailbone thong is crystal-encrusted and shows how much fun she’s having getting dressed this awards season.

Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A few weeks after the exciting announcement of her Louis Vuitton ambassadorship, Infiniti has worn several custom looks from the brand. This is one of the best yet: structural, simple, and an excellent display of her ethereal beauty. The pushed-back hair and dewy skin take this home.

Eva Victor in Loewe Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Loewe’s new direction under American eyes (Jack McCullough and Lazaro Hernandez’s, to be specific) is firing on all minimalist cylinders. Victor carries the coolness of the dress with a casual air that makes everything they wear feel timeless and made for them.

Selena Gomez in Chanel Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Gomez took this adage to heart by keeping her ‘50s-style coif very similar to last year’s glam. But, where the hair stayed the same, she switched it up with an ostrich-feather Chanel gown and the best lip color on the red carpet.

Jenna Ortega in Dilara Findikoglu Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No matter the time or place, Ortega is turning it out. This gown is fit within an inch of her life, and the tucked-in hair lets the sequins and shoulder pads do the talking.

Zoey Deutch in Prada Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images Where everyone went form-fitting and Pilates-workout-flaunting tonight with their dresses, Deutch let it all hang out, and it really worked. This relaxed silhouette, with its intricate beading and perfect pleating, feels fresh against all the Old Hollywood glam, and no necklace was the right move here — the décolletage is the star.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The ‘90s kick Stone started with the Donna Karan green set she wore a few months ago continues with this butter-yellow piece that is so refreshing in a sea of sequined column gowns. It’s light, easy, and the fringed skirt adds intrigue without any complications. Bonus points for her abs — wow.

Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images More fringe for the road? Louis Vuitton was on a roll tonight, and Reinsve’s movement-friendly look was made ever-more perfect with straight hair pulled off her face and no necklaces, which we rarely promote, but kudos to stylist Karla Welch for knowing when to dial it back.

Elle Fanning in Gucci Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This won’t come as any surprise to those following our awards-season power ranking. From far away, this could seem like any other floral dress, but up close, the fringe and delicate, unparalleled handiwork make this beyond special. The straight hair takes it from try-hard to California girl having fun at an awards ceremony.