Odessa A’zion Designed Her Own Dress For The ‘Marty Supreme’ Premiere

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas... and, despite the chill outside, the stars are not showing signs of stopping. Marty Supreme’s Christmas Day opening means promotion right up until the last minute, and the New York premiere delivered on the particular brand of Y2Chaos Timothée Chalamet and company have been cooking up this press tour. After scrolling past many photos of Chalamet in more orange and Apple Martin in her mom’s old Calvin Klein dress, we landed on Odessa A’zion’s sparkling ‘20s-inspired dress — which she designed herself.

Fashion design isn’t the first thing we think of when actors come to mind — they’re usually the muses embodying the vision of designers — but A’zion has, in her breakout year, proven she’s not your average screen star. L’Atelier 7474 and Maison Privée in Los Angeles worked with A’zion to bring her vision to life, custom-making the dress based on her inspirations. The result was a va-va-voom, body-accentuating black dress complete with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a grosgrain-bow belt. It felt as timeless as her beauty, with geometric Art Deco beading and corsetry giving an old-world feel.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

It’s fascinating to see a star on the rise come to terms with getting dressed for global premieres in her unique way. She’s been spotted wearing Jonathan Anderson’s Dior and Jack McCullough and Lazaro Hernandez’s Loewe, but it’s rare we hear of an actress taking the time to make something exactly the way they want it. Call it reclaiming her individuality, call it a side quest for the ages, but we have to tip our hats off to the booked and busy actress. We previously broke the news to A’Zion on a phone call that she was nominated for Breakthrough Performer and Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marty Supreme by New York Film Critics Online, and if her nominations are any indication of the awards season she’ll be having, she might surprise us with another dress of her own creation.