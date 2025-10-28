Apple Martin’s Music Debut Is Coldplay-Coded

Apple Martin has already conquered the modeling world alongside her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow. Now, she’s following in her father’s footsteps with a brand new track.

The 21-year-old made her first official foray into music on Oct. 28, thanks to a feature on up-and-coming rock duo Jade Street’s latest single, “Satellites.” Written by band members Zachary Zwelling & Eli Meyuhas, the song is an atmospheric, guitar-driven ballad that would make even the most scorned woman on earth believe in love again. In other words, it’s very Coldplay-coded.

“When the rain stops / I’ll take you without warning / And I’ll see you there / And I want to take you away / And I want to push till it breaks / I do / Yeah you’re breathing me in / And pulling me down / In the height of your life / When I’m not around,” Martin sings.

Considering Martin supplied lead vocals for the track, the song is far more than just a collab. “We wrote ‘Satellites’ around a year ago but it never quite settled into what it wanted to be,” Jade Street said in a press release. “It lingered in the background for months until we played it for Apple. Her voice instantly reframed the entire song and gave it a whole new identity. It was clear that she was the missing piece the song needed and from there, the rest of the recording process felt completely instinctive.”

“Satellites” is available to stream now.