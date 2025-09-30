Apple Martin’s First Gap Campaign Is With Her Mom, Of Course

Mother-daughter duos are nothing new in fashion; we can reel off several by simply scrolling on our homepage. Kate and Lila Moss, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford, and even Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger have all fronted campaigns for high-fashion brands. The GapStudio Fall/Winter 2025 collection images, however, are a first for eternal muse Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter, Apple Martin. EVP and Creative Director of Gap Inc. Zac Posen smartly tapped the timeless fashion legend and her soon-to-be-star daughter to show off Collection 03’s offerings, which are both timely and timeless.

Although she’s just 21 years old, Martin has stepped into adulthood with an introduction to society via a Parisian ball and has already booked campaigns with Self-Portrait. Now, it’s her turn to channel some Americana and reconnect with a brand she’s known since she was a kid, as Martin exclusively tells NYLON: “When I was little, I remember I had so much Gap Kids stuff. I remember getting so excited walking past the huge store in London — I've loved clothes since I was a baby.” Gap Kids was also a formative experience for many kids her age, so makes sense she’s sticking with the brand as she enters her fashion-model era.

Mario Sorrenti

Beyond her first memories, Martin tells NYLON that Gap reminds her of “growing up with it as you get older, which I think is really unique. I don’t think that many other brands can say that they go from babies to adults, and that you find personal items in every single one of those phases.” Someone who has seen her through all those phases (obviously) is her mom, and the casting here sees them both stripped back and showing how it’ll look across age ranges (and families, duh). “What I love about this campaign is the dialogue between decades and generations and being able to capture Gwyneth and Apple, a mother and daughter at this precious moment,” Posen tells NYLON exclusively. “It’s exciting and the perfect moment to reignite Gap’s longstanding history of portraiture. Gwyneth represents a moment when classic minimalism and romanticism defined the mood. Apple brings her own perspective and shows us her interpretation for a new generation.”

Apple Martin, exclusively for NYLON Courtesy of GapStudio

Elsewhere, there are pieces that draw on the endlessly reinterpretated ‘90s cool-kid aesthetic, as established via Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and promoted current-day by people like Zoë Kravitz. There’s also a healthy dose of the ‘60s, courtesy of some vegan-leather patent jackets and skirts, as seen on Paltrow, and the classic French-meets-prep trench coats and a maxi shirtdress. While GapStudio, the collection line under Posen’s vision, isn’t quite available in toddler sizing just yet, it still has pieces for those women looking for their next wardrobe staple. The hero pieces are the denim sets and dresses, as seen on Martin in our exclusive picture below, rendered in a dark indigo wash and sculpted to enhance the female form without constricting like a corset might.

The GapStudio Fall/Winter 2025 Collection 03 will be available on Oct. 2 on gap.com and in select stores worldwide.