There are multiple attention-grabbing ways of approaching how we’d like to talk about Rare Beauty’s newest release — a first for the brand, accessibility-minded design, a major beauty-world name’s involvement — but what we’re really thinking about is this: What if Selena Gomez wears Rare Eau de Parfum to get married?

Given the timing and the warm, sweet vibe, we’d wager it’s likelier than not Ms. Only Murders in the Building chooses the fine fragrance for her big day. According to a press release, the scent initially reads gourmand with caramel, pistachio, and vanilla, then opens up to reveal the spicy, earthy elements of ginger and sandalwood. (Given this description, it might not come as too much of a surprise that Rare was made in collaboration with Jérôme Epinette, the nose behind Byredo’s Tobacco Mandarin and Sol de Janeiro’s best-selling toothache in a tub.)

Other key features: purported 12-hour lasting power and a pleasingly squat, ergonomic bottle designed in partnership with certified hand therapists and packaging engineers for individuals with dexterity issues. But because Selena really said “I’m not done yet,” the drop also includes four Fragrance Layering Balms — in Amber Vanilla, Floral Peony Blossom, Fresh Bergamot, and Woody Oak — to be be worn alone or layered to enhance the Eau de Parfum. (Told you perfume primer is becoming a thing.)

Courtesy of Rare Beauty

The EDP and balms arrive at Sephora, Sephora.com, and RareBeauty.com on Aug. 7, and retail for $75 (1.69 fl oz) and $19 (0.67 fl oz), respectively.