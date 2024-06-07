Charli XCX’s Green Hair & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

America’s favorite European music festival, Primavera Sound, got underway over the weekend. Big international names drew even bigger crowds, including Charli XCX, who just dropped her sixth album Brat on June 7 to much fanfare. Her extra-long hair had green streaks in it to match the album art, demonstrating her commitment to the bit — and simultaneously proving beauty looks can still make an impact in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans.

Elsewhere, stars were attending premieres for summer TV drops, like the much-anticipated second season of House of the Dragon, and heading to Scotland for Dior’s Cruise show. As temperatures rise, celebrities are focusing in on simple hair and natural beauty. Scroll through to see our picks for the best hair and makeup looks.

Charli XCX’s Brat Green Extensions Henry Radcliffe The brattiest pop star of them all took the Primavera Sound stage in Barcelona by storm with her rave-ready tracks in anticipation of her newest project Brat. Her hip-length wavy hair was dotted with Brat green strands, matching her backdrop and album mood to a tee.

Jodie Turner-Smith’s Fringy Bob Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The actress wore not one but four different looks promoting her new TV series, The Acolyte. Her vintage-inspired flipped-up bob stayed for three of those looks, proving its versatility.

Emma D’Arcy’s Glossy Lids And Lips Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images For the season-two premiere of House of the Dragon, actor Emma D’Arcy kept the glam super low-key, matching the sparkle of their Celine jacket with dewy skin, glossy lips, and even glossier eyelids.

Maisie William’s Bardot Blowout Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The Game of Thrones star journeyed to Scotland for Dior’s Cruise 2025 collection, and her Bardot-inspired blowout and headband matched the ‘60s vibe of the leopard minidress and shorts she wore.

Nava Mau’s Striking Red Lip John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images Reindeer Baby’s breakout star Nava Mau was seen at the Gotham TV Awards on June 4 — where the show scooped up a statue for Breakthrough Limited Series — with a matte crimson lip, letting her stunning Carolina Herrera sequin dress do the heavy lifting.