Charli XCX’s Green Hair & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week
Now those are what we call princess streaks.
byKevin LeBlanc
America’s favorite European music festival, Primavera Sound, got underway over the weekend. Big international names drew even bigger crowds, including Charli XCX, who just dropped her sixth album Brat on June 7 to much fanfare. Her extra-long hair had green streaks in it to match the album art, demonstrating her commitment to the bit — and simultaneously proving beauty looks can still make an impact in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans.
Elsewhere, stars were attending premieres for summer TV drops, like the much-anticipated second season of House of the Dragon, and heading to Scotland for Dior’s Cruise show. As temperatures rise, celebrities are focusing in on simple hair and natural beauty. Scroll through to see our picks for the best hair and makeup looks.