The early-aughts are back and some say it’s even better than before. The 2000s era has been taking over both our closets and feeds over the last few years, and now we’re diving even deeper into our nostalgia with yet another childhood throwback.

Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Milan-based fashion brand GCDS is teaming up with MGA Entertainment’s fan-favorite fashion doll brand Bratz for an upcoming capsule collection. The limited-edition collaboration is set to include a brand new line of ready-to-wear clothing pieces and accessories, ranging from comfy sweatshirts and undergarments to even vibrantly patterned silhouettes. Plus, it wouldn’t be a Bratz collection without its signature dolls, so to top it all off, the new collection will also feature a number of custom Bratz dolls inspired by some of today’s favorite pop culture and social media figures, as well as the classic characters in an elevated, luxury wardrobe from GCDS.

In a recent interview with WWD ahead of the collection’s release, founder Giuliano Calza talked about the collaboration between the two brands, stating, “They reached out to me a year ago and I immediately thought that was a perfect match. Since their launch, what made the Bratz dolls different from any other competitor in the market is that each of them comes with a specific emotional content, with a developed personality. I love this because this perfectly reflects the approach we have at GCDS, where our biggest ambition is giving people the chance to truly express their uniqueness playing with our products.”

Take your 2000s nostalgia to yet another level with GCDS x Bratz’s capsule collection. We’ve broken down what to expect from the upcoming collaboration and how to cop pieces from the highly anticipated drop, ahead.

Courtesy of GCDS x Bratz

What is the GCDS x Bratz collaboration?

The GCDS x Bratz capsule collection will feature an array of gender-neutral clothing staples, available in a limited quantity of 500,000 pieces. Some items from the new clothing line include winter-friendly hoodies and comfy sweatshirts (coming in colors like pink, white, yellow, and black), which are also printed with Bratz’s classic slogan “Passion for Fashion.” You can also expect to replenish your closet with some much-needed closet staples reminiscent of fashion trends from the 2000s, of course, like bejeweled shorts and embroidered bralettes, with some also coming in a pattern inspired by Bratz dolls.

Loungewear aside, the new collection also features fun “going-out” ensembles, like a long-sleeved mock-neck top and a mini dress, which are also printed in the Bratz-inspired motif. There’s also a black off-the-shoulder jersey dress, with the signature slogan rendered and embellished in multicolored crystals.

Photos Courtesy of GCDS x Bratz

Calza also worked with MGA Entertainment to create a Bratz doll of himself and of seven of his closest female friends, as well as friends of the brand — some of whom you probably follow on TikTok or Instagram. The GCDS x Bratz dolls will also be featured in the “Bratzology” book, and each purchase is set to come with exclusive stickers.

So far, it’s revealed that Calza has created brand new looks for two of the original Bratz characters, Sasha and Yasmin, and their spunky personalities will be reflected in their sartorial makeovers. Taking inspiration straight from past GCDS runway collections, the designer created two playful and bold outfits. Sasha is dressed in a crystal-embellished mini dress, which is layered over a trendy black catsuit paired with a GCDS-printed faux fur coat, knee-high cowgirl boots, gold earrings, and a heart-shaped chained handbag.

As for Yasmin, she’s seen wearing a puffed mini dress that’s adorned with a Bratz-themed, all-over print, as well as a sparkling logo belt at the waist. She completes her outfit with earrings featuring the GCDS logo, heeled mules, and a lilac-colored tote bag. Just like all Bratz dolls, both Sasha and Yasmin’s feet can be removed to change their shoes.

Photos Courtesy of GCDS x Bratz

When and where can I buy the GCDS x Bratz collection?

The GCDS x Bratz capsule collection will be available to shop starting Wednesday, Dec. 1 on GCDS’ website, as well as select GCDS stores and toy retailers worldwide. The customized Bratz dolls, plus a range of fun gadgets, will also be available for purchase at GCDS’ upcoming holiday pop-up shops across the globe through the month of December, including locations in Milan’s luxury shopping district, Via Sant’Andrea,London, Rome, and Los Angeles. The Bratz-themed pop-ups will also feature life-size statues of the Bratz dolls wearing GCDS by artist Colin Christian.

The launch’s prices range from $150 to $600 for the ready-to-wear line, while the dolls Sasha and Yasmin go for $85 each, along with accessories that go between $20 and $50.