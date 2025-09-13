Dessert by the water, roulette-style gifting, and an Ice Spice-approved deli station: NYLON’s New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 party had it all.

Upon entry at the Classic Car Club, partygoers were greeted by a Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition before being met with two choices: Get papped in front of the Sofi Tukker newsstand, or grab a fruit-forward vodka seltzer courtesy of -196 at the bar. Drink in hand or not, guests wasted no time checking out the night’s many activations, starting with the TRESemmé Spray & Slay Studio, where attendees could receive hair touch-ups using a suite of products from the brand’s A-List Collection, including the Workable Hairspray, Signature Hair Fragrance, and Dry Texturizing Spray.

The upgrades only continued at the Good Stuff Style House by Marshalls, where guests traded in tokens in exchange for bag, sunglasses, or gift cards at the tastefully curated Style Bar. The anticipation was palpable as guests waited for their prizes, but no one walked away looking anything less than thrilled. Outfitted in a fresh ‘do and new goodies, attendees were ready to show off their style transformations with professional photo shoots at the portrait studio.

On the dance floor, guests worked up an appetite bopping to beats provided by Jackie Hollander and Sofi Tukker, which they satiated with Alidoro sandwiches being handed out at the deli. Fans flipped through NYLON’s September issue featuring Ice Spice as they waited to place their orders — before running into the “Munch” rapper IRL at the makeshift bodega. The Hostess Lounge also offered respite to those looking for a quick bite, with partiers fueling up on Hostess Twinkies, Cupcakes Minis, Donettes, and Suzy Q’s in a moody lounge.

Meanwhile, the amount of strangers-befriending-strangers taking place in line for the First Response-branded restrooms reached unprecedented levels. Guests bonded with other partygoers while sifting through trays of free mints, TRESemmé hairspray, gum, Shout wipes, Tide To Go sticks, lollipops, Advil, and hair ties — all the late-night party essentials. And on their way out, many a First Response Early Result Pregnancy Test was snagged.

As the evening started winding down, feverish dancers stepped outside to trade in their specialty cocktails for a Bloom Nutrition soda and a refreshing scoop of pistachio or caramel affogato from the gelateria Fiat parked outside. Stomachs full, guests began the early-morning crawl home around 1 a.m. — their new designer wares, emergency party kits, and Hostess keychains in tow.