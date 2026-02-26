Bella Hadid Walked The Runway 4 Times At Her First Prada Show

There are not a lot of firsts Bella Hadid can cross off her modeling bucket list at this point. After all, she’s had a dress spray-painted onto her in real time on the runway at Coperni, walked across a glass catwalk above the Trevi Fountain in Rome for Fendi, and won the coveted Model Of The Year award at the Fashion Awards. One fashion house she hadn’t walked for was Prada — until now.

Hadid is a generational talent of the catwalk, and for the last few seasons, she’s been an exclusive for Saint Laurent. Prada was lucky to snap her up and put her on their Fall/Winter 2026 runway not once, but four different times. Hadid’s first look was a predistressed car coat with exaggerated cuffs, a dual sheer-skirt-patterned-skirt situation, burgundy tights, and pointed-toe pumps. Turns out, she didn’t need to do a quick change, as the rest of her looks were underneath. The second look peeled off the car coat, revealing a sheer replica underneath; for the third, the diaphanous navy pieces were removed to show the white patterned dress. Finally, for her last turn on the runway, she slipped off the smock dress and wore a scoop-neck tank and pajama shorts. The hair was classic Prada; that is to say, undone but glamorous, and the makeup was oh-so simple, save for the half-inch-thick eyeliner around the entire eye.

Usually when a model walks a runway, they appear once or maybe twice, if they open or close. But Prada switched things up this season and sent out their roster of talent again and again: The show had 61 looks, but relied on just 13 models to show off the collection. Not only was this Bella’s first Prada runway, it was her first time back to Milan Fashion Week since Sep. 2022. She largely stepped away from the vicious schedule of Fashion Month due to health reasons, and her appearances on runways are as rare as ever these days. Luckily for anyone front-row at Prada, they got four different chances to see her impeccable walk.