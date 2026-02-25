Every Front-Row Look At Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026

Anyone who has spent more than 48 hours in Italy knows the Italians do it better than the rest. What is “it,” you may ask? Life, generally, but food, wine, culture, and yes, fashion top the list. After playing host to the Winter Olympic Games, Milan shifted gears and got their finest venues ready for the smattering of runways during a short ‘n’ sweet Milan Fashion Week.

Although it’s only a four-day stint in the northern Italian hub, it has enough news to keep us waking up bright and early to catch the runway livestreams. A few critical debuts are happening: Maria Grazia Chiuri at Fendi, Meryll Rogge at Marni, and Demna at Gucci — his runway debut, that is. We’ve already got a taste of his vision for the house, and we are thirsty for more. The two women making debuts join the likes of Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta and Miuccia Prada as the few female designers showing on the schedule in Milan. As we still make sense of the fashion-designer musical chairs, they’re still making sense of what celebrities will be the best representations of their new creative energy. The A-list arrivals this week will be telling, especially at Fendi, Gucci, and Marni. Keep checking back to see the faces and brands you know and love linking up for front-row magic.

Pom Klementieff at Jil Sander Simona Chioccia/IPA/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Kim Gordon at Jil Sander MAX MONTINGELLI/SGP/Shutterstock

Shailene Woodley at Fendi Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessie Murph at Fendi Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning at Fendi Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Uma Thurman at Fendi Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Iris Law at Fendi Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images