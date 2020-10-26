Harry Styles Takes You On A Run Across Italy In New 'Golden' Music Video

I don't know about you but I've been missing vacations. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I've been stuck at my apartment in New York, resigned to life in the Big Apple. And while I generally love the city I've been in for eight years, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't itching for at least a slight change of scenery. Alas, intercontinental travel is extraordinarily risky to do right now. So thank god we have Harry Styles, international superstar, who traveled to Italy to film the video for his latest Fine Line single "Golden."

Directed by brother duo Ben Turner and Gabe Turner, the video was shot along the Amalfi Coast and prominently shows Harry Styles running, driving, and running some more across the stunning backdrop. (Of course, he does all this dressed in a number of eye-catching outfits — and yes, many of them are Gucci.) As his buttery vocals wrap around the twangy beat, Styles plays unofficial tour guide for the rest of us, as we watch him soak up the Italian sun from the comfort of our homes. If you've been dreaming of your own Call Me By Your Name-inspired vacation, now's your chance to live vicariously.

In a tweet, director Gabe Turner said, "I love @Harry_Styles I love #FineLine and I love #Golden. Felt very very lucky to get to make this video with my big brother @bigboturner and the whole @Fulwell73 team. Hope you like it."

Well, Gabe, you're in luck — because I, for one, love it.

Go on a run with Harry Styles by checking out the music video below.