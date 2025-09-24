The Best Front-Row Style At Milan Fashion Week SS26

After a rather exciting New York season and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it London excursion, the style set has landed in Italy for the third of four Fashion Weeks. Milan is equally as short ‘n’ sweet as London, but the promise of debut collections from new creative directors has us fully sat. There’s Demna at Gucci, who premiered his first collection for the house via a Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn-directed short film starring Demi Moore, Kendall Jenner, Keke Palmer, and Alex Consani; Simone Bellotti, taking over at Jil Sander; Louise Trotter, who will show her first Bottega Veneta collection; and Dario Vitale at Versace, who is hosting an intimate presentation.

As we speculated before, the creative-director shuffle also has some A-listers switching up their usual front-row seats. Devon Lee Carlson is staying put at Team Gucci, however, and more are surely bound to make a great first impression for the brands they’re representing as the week progresses. And, when all else fails, Prada will save the day. Keep checking back as we update with every head-turning front-row look from the week.

Alia Shawkat at Gucci WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Alex Consani at Gucci WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Demi Moore at Gucci WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Delilah Belle & Amelia Gray at Gucci Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Devon Lee Carlson at Gucci Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow at Gucci Courtesy of Gucci

Jin at Gucci Courtesy of Gucci

Lila Moss at Gucci Courtesy of Gucci