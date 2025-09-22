The Best Front-Row Looks At London Fashion Week SS26

The year in music has, quite honestly, been one dominated by the Brits. Oasis was back in action, taking over stadiums around the globe; while everyone else was having an Addison Rae or Horny-Girl Summer, we were having a Robert Smith Summer with Olivia Rodrigo; and acts like Lola Young and Olivia Dean have risen from viral sensations to bonafide global superstars. The homespun, richly nostalgic music is not unlike the fashion at the short but mighty London Fashion Week. The city plays host to young talent like no other; brands like Alexander McQueen (now McQueen) and Simone Rocha all got their start showing in the English capital. Some of our emerging favorites like Talia Byre and Conner Ives all show, and the stars pile in to see it all.

This week, there were a few notable additions to the calendar, chief of which was H&M’s blockbuster H&M&180: The London Issue megashow, replete with a live runway and a front row pulled straight from Charli XCX’s wedding guestlist. Below, see our favorite looks off the runway, including a few from Julia Fox who skipped New York Fashion Week and saved herself for the European shows. (We forgive you, Julia.)

Julia Fox at Simone Rocha Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Yasmin Finney at Erdem Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Holly Humberstone at Ashley Williams Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Maya Jama at the Vogue Party Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Julia Fox at the Vogue Party Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Mia Regan at the Vogue Party Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn at the Vogue Party Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Rina Lipa at Conner Ives Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Little Simz at H&M&180: The London Issue BFA.com

Yasmin Wijnaldum at H&M&180: The London Issue BFA.com

Lola Young at H&M&180: The London Issue BFA.com

Adwoa Aboah at H&M&180: The London Issue BFA.com

Rachel Chinouriri at H&M&180: The London Issue BFA.com

Emily Ratajkowski at H&M&180: The London Issue BFA.com

Gabbriette at H&M&180: The London Issue BFA.com

Anaïs Gallagher at H&M&180: The London Issue BFA.com

Iris Law at Burberry Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Alexa Chung at Burberry Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Raye at Burberry Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lila Moss at Burberry Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Tefi at Burberry Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Burberry Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nia Archives at Burberry Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Paige Lorenze at Burberry Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith at Burberry Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn at Burberry Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images