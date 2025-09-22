The Best Front-Row Looks At London Fashion Week SS26

The year in music has, quite honestly, been one dominated by the Brits. Oasis was back in action, taking over stadiums around the globe; while everyone else was having an Addison Rae or Horny-Girl Summer, we were having a Robert Smith Summer with Olivia Rodrigo; and acts like Lola Young and Olivia Dean have risen from viral sensations to bonafide global superstars. The homespun, richly nostalgic music is not unlike the fashion at the short but mighty London Fashion Week. The city plays host to young talent like no other; brands like Alexander McQueen (now McQueen) and Simone Rocha all got their start showing in the English capital. Some of our emerging favorites like Talia Byre and Conner Ives all show, and the stars pile in to see it all.
This week, there were a few notable additions to the calendar, chief of which was H&M’s blockbuster H&M&180: The London Issue megashow, replete with a live runway and a front row pulled straight from Charli XCX’s wedding guestlist. Below, see our favorite looks off the runway, including a few from Julia Fox who skipped New York Fashion Week and saved herself for the European shows. (We forgive you, Julia.)
Julia Fox at Simone Rocha
Yasmin Finney at Erdem
Holly Humberstone at Ashley Williams
Maya Jama at the Vogue Party
Julia Fox at the Vogue Party
Mia Regan at the Vogue Party
Jourdan Dunn at the Vogue Party
Rina Lipa at Conner Ives
Little Simz at H&M&180: The London Issue
Yasmin Wijnaldum at H&M&180: The London Issue
Lola Young at H&M&180: The London Issue
Adwoa Aboah at H&M&180: The London Issue
Rachel Chinouriri at H&M&180: The London Issue
Emily Ratajkowski at H&M&180: The London Issue
Gabbriette at H&M&180: The London Issue
Anaïs Gallagher at H&M&180: The London Issue
Iris Law at Burberry
Alexa Chung at Burberry
Raye at Burberry
Lila Moss at Burberry
Tefi at Burberry
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Burberry
Nia Archives at Burberry
Paige Lorenze at Burberry
Jodie Turner-Smith at Burberry
Jourdan Dunn at Burberry
Olivia Dean at Burberry
