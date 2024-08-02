Suni Lee’s Olympic-Level Glow & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

All eyes are on Paris right now, where the 2024 Olympic Games are well underway. It’s one of the more stylish Olympics in recent memory, with the first-ever opening ceremony red carpet and stars like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande watching Simone Biles and Suni Lee make even more gymnastics history. Not only are Americans nabbing places on the podium, they’re turning out winning beauty looks in the stands and on the streets. There’s plenty of bold lips, lots of updos (Parisian humidity in August is no joke), and glowing skin. Keep scrolling to see the best hair and makeup looks of the week, from both the French capital and our Instagram feeds.

Emma Chamberlain’s Sweat-Proof Bun WWD/WWD/Getty Images I can’t get enough of Chamberlain’s Olympics style courtesy of Ralph Lauren, and at a Ralph Lauren dinner she wore her hair up with a few wispy, artfully placed bangs that framed her face for a bit of drama.

Suni Lee’s Arena Glow Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images When I was watching Suni Lee secure her bronze metal in the individual all-around on August 1, I was dying to know her beauty secrets. Her glowing skin was probably visible from the nosebleeds, and her lips were plump and shiny, with her beat staying put for the entire competition. We need her setting spray and lip gloss recommendations.

Kaia Gerber’s Pared-Back Makeup Mike Marsland/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Book queen and kitten heel wearer Kaia Gerber continued to wear tiny heels in Paris at Omega House, but her simple glam with a mauve lip that matched the step-and-repeat backdrop to a tee really caught our attention.

Cailee Spaeny’s Extraterrestrial Eyeliner Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Priscilla actress is about to be in her sci-fi bag with the upcoming release of Alien: Romulus, and for a Comic Con appearance she wore chunky black eyeliner to let us know how seriously she’s taking her out-of-this-world role.

Gabbriette’s Leo Season Beat The queen of grain-free dessert recipes and Matty Healy’s boo celebrated her 27th birthday on July 28 with early aughts-inspired thin brows, heavily drawn on lips, and sparkling décolletage. Consider us inspired.

Beyoncé’s Gold-Medal Inches The Cowboy Carter chanteuse surprised the nation with an NBC Olympics commercial featuring “YA YA,” and her beauty look featured Cécred-washed, platinum-blonde inches that were pin-straight and unreasonably perfect, just like her.

Lady Gaga’s Finely Feathered Lashes Gaga performed on the bank of the Seine during the Olympics opening ceremony wearing a boatload of feathers, and kept the plumage going while hanging in Paris with an intricate set of eyelashes fit for a cabaret star.

Ariana Grande’s Bubblegum Glam CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The Wicked star hit the Olympics opening ceremony red carpet in ultra soft pink glam, with muted bubblegum lips that matched her Glinda-inspired ‘fit and adorable hair bow.