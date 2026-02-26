Adidas’s New Superstars Are Olivia Dean, Kendall Jenner & Jennie

Busy watching Love Story and The Traitors and missing critical updates on your feed? Or just overwhelmed with images from Fashion Month? Fear not, we are here with a short, sweet, and top-line only overview of the fashion news of the week you need to know. We tip our proverbial hats off to the flyest guy in 2026 so far, the bikinis we oh-so wish we were wearing instead of our snow boots (again), and the newest roster for Adidas Originals. Keep scrolling for your hit of shopping-and-style inspo.

Frankies Bikinis & PINK Have Getaway-Wear On Lock

Did you just book a tropical vacation after that last snowstorm? Us too. Consider the latest collaboration between swimwear expert Frankies Bikinis and PINK, which is relatively affordable and hits on the swim trends we’re still feeling from last season (namely, frills and polka dots). Iris Law is desirably warm on a beach somewhere to show off the wares, which are available now.

1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Adidas Originals Names Its Newest Superstars

It’s stripes over checks today, as Adidas Originals invites new faces into their Hotel Superstar. Samuel L. Jackson plays a talent hunter on the move in the timeless space, where he stumbles upon the cast that includes Jennie, Kendall Jenner, and Olivia Dean, among other legends of Adidas past and present.

Courtesy of adidas Originals Courtesy of adidas Originals Courtesy of adidas Originals Courtesy of adidas Originals Courtesy of adidas Originals Courtesy of adidas Originals Courtesy of adidas Originals Courtesy of adidas Originals Courtesy of adidas Originals 1 / 9 INFO 1 / 9

Is Any Guy Having As Much Fun Getting Dressed As Tyriq Withers?

Not only is he the sexiest front-row star of the month so far, he’s the goofiest — and the one willing to take it there. A crop top and purse to Coach? Sure. A yellow leather suit for Burberry? Why not. Every chance he gets, he’s throwing that sh*t on and doing a wackadoodle photo dump on Instagram to commemorate it. We can’t wait to see what other sartorial tricks he has up his sleeve as the year goes on.

Prev Next 1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

Coach Confirms Elle Fanning Is A Jane Austen Head

One of our favorite style stars is a Coach girl through and through, and she fronts the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 campaign wearing covetable bags (the Chelsea and Plaza, to be specific). The best accessory of all? Sense and Sensibility, which Fanning is reading and using as a keychain. The keychain is fully readable, BTW. What’s better than being well-dressed and well-read?