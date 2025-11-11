Jennie Is Officially A Headliner

Now that the temperature has officially dropped below freezing in New York City, it’s hard to picture ourselves camping out on a festival ground, watching our favorite bands perform for a sea of adoring fans in 85 degree weather. But while festival season is still months away, festival lineup announcement season is in full swing, with the latest news coming out of Madrid for Mad Cool Festival.

The lineup, which was unveiled on Nov. 10, features an even spread of must-see acts across the four-day affair: BLACKPINK’s Jennie chief among them. The appearance marks the “ExtraL” singer’s first-ever festival headlining performance as a solo artist, an achievement that’s only underscored by her fellow headliners Florence + The Machine, Lorde, and Teddy Swims.

Meanwhile, Wolf Alice are set to play the first night of the festival, and Halsey is on tap for night three. Closing out the weekend are David Byrne and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, plus Pulp and The Black Crowes.

As for the non-headliners, The Last Dinner Party will bring their new album to the Madrid stage on night one, while Zara Larsson will continue her Midnight Sun victory lap on night two. And if you’re able to snag tickets for the whole weekend, you can catch acts like CMAT, Interpol, Sadie Jean, Sigrid, Holly Humberstone, and Reneé Rapp, to name a few.

Mad Cool is set to take place from Wednesday, July 8 to Saturday, July 11, 2026 at Iberdrola Music in Madrid, Spain.