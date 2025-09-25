Addison Rae Is Heading To Primavera
Addison Rae Just Secured Her Biggest Gig Yet

See you in Barcelona.

by Jillian Giandurco

In 2026, Addison Rae will celebrate the one-year anniversary of her debut album in the best way possible: With a headlining set at Primavera Sound. The lineup for the Barcelona-based festival was announced on Sept. 25, with Rae taking on headliner duty alongside some of the biggest acts in the industry.

The 24-year-old is currently touring in modestly-sized venues across the U.S., Europe, and Australia, so it stands to reason the Primavera set will be one of her biggest gigs yet — reviled only, of course, by her performance at next year’s Coachella music festival. Not bad for a debut tour.

The rest of the headliner list is (unsurprisingly) stacked: The Cure, Doja Cat, The xx, and Gorillaz all secured top-billing, followed by Rae, Massive Attack, My Bloody Valentine, PinkPantheress, Skrillex, and Peggy Gou.

It goes without saying that we’re already planning our return to the festival, where we’ll be sure to catch acts like like Ethel Cain, Role Model, Wet Leg, JADE, Ravyn Lenae, Amaarae, Ashnikko, Blood Orange, Lola Young, Little Simz, Guitarricadelafuente, Dijon, Rilo Kiley, Oklou, Water From Your Eyes, and Alex G, to name more than a few.

Primavera Sound takes place from June 3-7, 2026, but you can register for tickets now at the Primavera website.

