“Amazing, Contemporary, Classy”: Quen Blackwell Takes NYLON To The Coach Show

If Ralph Lauren is the grande dame of New York and Michael Kors the beloved aunt, then Coach is the fun younger sister. This was not only reflected in the ‘80s-meets-today vintage-inspired runway show, full of youthful models and equally contemporary clothes, but in the front row. Our peach-blush-covered princess Elle Fanning was in the building, alongside new Coach face Omar Apollo, Tyriq Withers, and yes, Quen Blackwell. The funniest girl with the meanest mug dipped in and out of New York in less than a day to catch the Coach show — and take us along with her.

Her look for the show was simple yet touched on what makes Coach so fun these days, like the cheeky New York cardigan she had on underneath her leather matching set. She also had fun bringing her digital camera (and snacks) to the front row, capturing her real-time reactions alongside Odessa A’zion and the other Coach girlies we know and love. Keep scrolling to see the beauty, brains, and silliness we’ve come to expect from the most seriously unserious star on our Explore pages.

Courtesy of Quen Blackwell “I listened to Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving while getting ready. Her voice is so beautiful and the lyrics speak to me.”

Courtesy of Quen Blackwell “I loved my fit for the show: a New York cardigan, with a leather jacket, and my favorite part was the nasty heel.”

Jessica Foley “Lethal look with a lethal mog.”

Jessica Foley “Most people need their phone, keys, and wallet when they go somewhere. I need my digital camera, lip gloss and a Kit-Kat.”

Jessica Foley “I always love the fast-paced nature of New York fashion week! I flew in yesterday morning, right to the Coach fitting, and immediately into glam at the hotel.”

Courtesy of Quen Blackwell “I loved this baggy look, and love how Coach is approaching sustainability with their upcycled denim.”

Courtesy of Quen Blackwell “A little post-show moment with my friends at NYLON. Immediate impressions were amazing, contemporary, classy. Obsessed.”

Courtesy of Quen Blackwell “I was so excited to see my friends, Odessa, [Omar] Apollo, and Tyriq and catch up. The star motifs were everything. Coach never misses — the show was incredible!”

Styling team: Wayman+Micah

Makeup: Aya Tariq

Hair: Kadiatou “Dijah” Tall

Photographer: Jessica Foley