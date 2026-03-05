Bella Hadid Is Revolve Los Angeles’ First-Ever Muse

The first signs of spring came via an unusually warm weekend (finally, a blizzard-less Saturday!), and the weather at Paris Fashion Week is downright tropical compared to where we were a few weeks ago. We’re not out of the woods just yet — both with Fashion Month and the dregs of winter — but we have some news that will no doubt summer-ify your day. Bella Hadid’s reign as Model of the Year is starting off strong with a Prada debut, and now a campaign for Revolve’s new label, Revolve Los Angeles; elsewhere in the world, Sarah Pidgeon has been jet-setting in the name of promoting Love Story and looking d*mn good doing it. Keep scrolling to read what else caught our eyes this week.

Introducing Revolve Los Angeles

The party-dress purveyors at Revolve are taking matters into their own hands with an in-house label that is guaranteed to make several appearances in our party roundups — and the streets of Los Angeles. The line has couture-level finishes that don’t compromise on their ability to last from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Bella hadid made a natural choice to show off the West Coast meets Euro-party-chic sensibility of the clothes. The first drop is on Mar. 9, with sizes ranging from XXS to XL and prices starting from $200.

Sarah Pidgeon Is Making The Most Of Her Love Story

Pidgeon was a fashion darling before she played one of the most imitated style legends of our time, but since her turn as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy on Love Story has made her the It girl of the moment (and for us, naturally), it’s been full steam ahead. She popped up at the Prada show in Milan, was the best-dressed star at the Actor Awards in Balenciaga days later, and then wore the most covetable turquoise Chanel heels on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (it is the go-to brand for late-night, after all). She quickly turned back around to Europe, where she will no doubt attend the Balenciaga show, given her off-duty spotting toting a Rodeo bag. Welcome to the It-girl upper class, Ms. Pidgeon.

Thom Browne Made Sneakers You Can Wear To The Office

I mean, we wear sneakers to the office all the time, but if you’re an Industry-type executive looking for a spicier Casual Friday shoe, these shoes made in collaboration with Asics will do the job. The Gel-Kayano style will look great with a suit, sweats, or denim shorts come summer. The gray and black color-ways already sold out, but the white will be available on Mar. 23.

Dôen Hits The Upper East Side

The Upper East Side is now playing host to the downtown set who are sick of hearing thumping music until 4 a.m. from their windows, but still have a deep love for fashion. Virtually all of our favorite brands have set up shop above 57th Street; Dôen is the latest to settle onto Madison Avenue. Expect the same impeccable assortment of casual dresses, knits, and other bits and bobs that moms and their cool daughters will never tire of.