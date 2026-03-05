Lucy Dacus’s First Paris Fashion Week Show, Through Her Eyes

Acne Studios has become synonymous with the pop divas and alt legends of our times. Who else at Paris Fashion Week is putting Charli xcx and Robyn in their campaigns and seating Bladee on a giant tire-slash-art-installation to take in the runway? The latest show had no shortage of our favorite musicians perched in the front row — Oklou, Chappell Roan, and Ravyn Lenae, to name a few — including Lucy Dacus, making her first Paris Fashion Week appearance alongside Julien Baker.

Dacus is a practical dresser with, naturally, a streak of romance injected (not unlike her music), so her look for the show was both no-nonsense for stomping through a Parisian courtyard and a full-circle moment. Her dreams of wearing a skirt over pants came true again, as well as her dreams of reading Gertrude Stein front row. Before she hit the show, her track of choice was 666 by Aphrodite’s Child. “They’re a Greek psych rock band from the ‘70s and their album 666 is a concept record about the book of Revelations.” Who doesn’t love the sound of prog rock streaming out of an open window?

It’s a Paris cliché to have everything one does in the city feel romanticized, but when you’re attending a fashion show with your girlfriend and wearing a slip dress and jeans, isn’t everything romantic? (We’ll let Charli xcx answer that one.) Keep scrolling to see how Dacus made it to and from the show, with an apartment lock-out, mirror selfies, and stairwell snaps in between.

Courtesy of Lucy Dacus

Courtesy of Lucy Dacus “On the way to the show with our little friend Ashley Gellman.”

Courtesy of Lucy Dacus “The final walk at the show.”

Ashley Gellman “Julien got locked out so we had to throw the keys down.”

Ashley Gellman “Gertrude Stein, tarot cards, Tylenol, camera.”

Ashley Gellman “Looking longingly at Ashley.”

Ashley Gellman “Julien looking cute.”

Ashley Gellman “Petting my dog.”

Ashley Gellman “WIND.”