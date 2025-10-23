Andrew Espinal

On Tour

Backstage and Up Close At All Things Go With Lucy Dacus, Clairo & More

It’s not everyday you get to be front row for Doechii.

by Jillian Giandurco

For three glorious days at the end of September, music’s buzziest, nichest, and most left-of-center artists joined forces to bring the All Things Go music festival to New York City. And whenever acts like Doechii, Lucy Dacus, and Lola Young are in a room together, NYLON is never too far behind.

Backstage, Blondshell let us peak her pre-show glam, Griff showed off her angelic on-stage ‘fit, and Maude Latour practiced her best supermodel poses, and if you’ve ever wondered what goes on in the hallowed halls of Forest Hills Stadium, Rachel Chinouriri has the answers to your burning questions. By the end of the weekend, we were ready to wind down with a front-row seat to Clairo’s sweetly intimate closing set.

Ahead, relive the unforgettable weekend with NYLON’s exclusive photos from the festival.

