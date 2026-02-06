Wear Something Nice To See Robyn On Tour

If you like to go out, wear something nice, and push, do I have good news for you: Robyn is going on tour.

The Swedish singer announced the dates for her upcoming live show, The Sexistential Tour, on Feb. 6. “Long time no world tour!” Robyn wrote on Instagram. “Europe, The UK, North America and Australia, here I come!❤️‍🔥” The tour kicks off on June 24 at the 3arena in Dublin, and will see the Swede playing 21 dates across Paris, London, Stockholm, Berlin, Torino, Sydney, and more. She’ll also make six stops in North America: Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Toronto, and Mexico City.

The tour dates do not include Robyn’s upcoming stint opening for Harry Styles, where the “Dancing On My Own” songstress will bring her musical stylings to Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff ArenA for six nights in May.

Sexistential Tour Openers

Robyn is set to bring a mix of artists who inspire her on the road with her, including Erika de Casier (who will act as her opener in Dublin and Paris), Smerz (Glasglow, Brussels, Stockholm), 808 State (Manchester), Saya Gray (London), Mechatok (Berlin), Romy (Copenhagen, Oslo, New York), Zhala (Manchester, Berlin, Stockholm), Becky and the Birds (Stockholm), Nourished By Time (D.C.), Peaches (Chicago), Grace Ives (Toronto), Lykke Li (CDMX), and horsegiirL (L.A.).

Get Your Tickets

From now to 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 11, you can sign up for presale access for the city of your choice at Robyn’s website. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 13.

Find Your Date