How Many Nights Will You See Harry Styles at MSG?

As we wait for Harry Styles’ new era to officially begin (just a few more hours to go, folks), now would be a good time to start getting your finances in order. In the lead up to the release of his new single “Aperture,” Styles announced on Jan. 22 he’ll be hitting the road later this year, with the former One Directioner taking up residency at Madison Square Garden for an impressive 30 nights.

Styles will bring the “Together, Together” tour to MSG starting Aug. 26 before closing out the 30-show run on Oct. 31. That may sound like a lot of dates, but your chances of catching the singer live might not be as strong as you’d think: the MSG shows mark Styles’ only U.S. tour stops for 2026, so unless you live in the Greater New York Metropolitan Area, a pilgrimage to NYC may be in your future. Or, if you want to get international with your travel, you can catch the singer in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, or Sydney. (The artist is expected to play 50 shows across all seven cities in 2026, so that should definitely increase your odds a bit.)

Together, Together Tour Openers

Jamie xx will open for Styles during the New York leg, with other acts like Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, Fousheé, Fcukers, and Skye Newman also supporting the artist throughout the tour.

Get Your Together, Together Tour Tickets

The Ticketmaster artist presale for the NYC shows begins on Monday, Jan. 26, which you can sign up for now through Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

General on-sale for the first 10 MSG shows (Aug. 26 - Sept. 16) begins Friday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. ET; the next 10 shows (Sept. 18 - Oct. 9) will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. ET; and the final 10 shows (Oct. 10 - Oct. 31) will go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. ET.

Tickets will also be available in person at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre box offices beginning on Saturday, Jan. 31 for the first 20 shows and on Thursday, Feb. 5 for the final 10 shows.

Presale will also be available to Amex card holders for a select four stops starting Monday, Jan. 26. For more info on how it works, visit the Tour section of Styles’ website and select “Amex Presale Tickets Information.”

See below for general sale info for international dates:

Amsterdam: Friday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. local time.

Friday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. local time. London: Friday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. local time.

Friday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. local time. São Paulo: Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. local time.

Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. local time. Mexico City: Thursday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. local time.

Thursday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. local time. Melbourne: Friday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. local time.

Friday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. local time. Sydney: Friday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. local time.

Find Your Tour Date