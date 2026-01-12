Cryptic Posters Hint At A Possible Harry Styles Return

When we published our Most Anticipated Albums of the Year list a few weeks ago, we never once considered the possibility of a new Harry Styles project in 2026. Yet here we are, not even two weeks into the new year, and it looks like Styles’ return is all but imminent.

If you haven’t been paying attention, the 31-year-old pop star has been quietly teasing a comeback that has fans convinced a new album is on the way. And while we can’t say that’s the case for sure, it’s clear that Styles is cooking up something. For a rundown of what we know so far, keep scrolling.

The Video That Started It All

Just when fans had clocked out of their shift at the stan factory for the holidays, the former One Directioner published a surprise video via YouTube on Dec. 27 titled “Forever, Forever.” The eight-minute long film features footage from the last night of Styles’ 2023 tour Love On Tour, including a moving performance of an instrumental piano ballad that Styles had written for the Italian audience, and concludes with a message written in all caps: “We Belong Together.” Either he’s a really big Mariah Carey fan, or this is Styles’ way of laying the groundwork for a new era.

The Promo Has Begun

The streets are abuzz with word of a new Harry Styles album — literally. On Jan. 12, cryptic posters with the phrase “We Belong Together” began popping up in such cities as NYC, Palermo, São Paulo, and Berlin. Each poster directs you to a website of the same name, with the fliers claiming “It’s All Waiting There.” Nothing beyond the same “We Belong Together” message superimposed over a visual of an adoring crowd has been posted to the website, but watch this space. (FWIW, the only thing currently on Styles’ artist website is a large arrow pointing down to a “Sign Up” box).

Until we get confirmation from the “As It Was” singer himself, it’s important to curb expectations and remember that this doesn’t automatically guarantee a new album is on the way. He could be hinting at a tour documentary, a live album, or a secret third thing — though if we’re being honest, we’re crossing our fingers for a new Styles era just as much as you are.