The Kacey Musgraves Dry Spell Is Officially Over

The sun is shining in New York City, the weather is a perfectly temperate 68 degrees, and the mounds of snow that once dominated the sidewalks are nowhere to be seen. All of this can only mean one thing: Kacey Musgraves spring is around the corner. After days of teasing, the country artist finally confirmed the title and release date of her sixth studio album and dropped the lead single on March 11.

The new track, titled “Dry Spell,” is everything you’d want from a Kacey Musgraves song: it’s twangy, it’s clever, and most importantly, it’s horny. “It's been a real long three-hundred and thirty-five days / And the last time, it wasn't good anyway,” she sings in the opening. “I'm so lonely, lonely with a capital ‘H’ / If you know what I mean, I've been sitting on the washing machine.” As if it weren’t blatantly obvious, Musgraves confesses she’s “going through a dry spell” in the chorus.

The single marks the first offering from Musgraves’ upcoming record, Middle Of Nowhere, out May 1. At 13 tracks long, listeners can expect the album to be heavily inspired by the singer’s home state of Texas and singledom.

“The bulk of this record was made during the longest single period of my life, and I found that for the first time, it actually felt incredible being alone and existing in a space not defined by anyone else,” Musgraves said in a press release. “I became fascinated with the concept of liminal space, both geographical and emotional. We don’t linger in these transitional, empty spaces long enough and rush to define where or whatever is next. I became so at ease with being in the ‘middle of nowhere’ in many senses and sitting in the un-comfort of the undefined. I had a lot of time for creative ambling and leaning into myself in different ways; horses, humor, writing with my early collaborators again, and living out my very simple, inspired life between Texas, Tennessee, and Mexico.”

Middle Of Nowhere features collabs from Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings, and Gregory Alan Isakov.

Middle Of Nowhere Track List