Harry Styles Should Consider Discoing All The Time

Cobrah is always full of surprises, but “Dog” might be her most unexpected song to date. What you think is going to be an ode to pet play actually turns out to be an honest and vulnerable confession of Cobrah’s truest desires: to find a partner worth growing old with, not one who just wants her for her body. Soundtracked with dark, thrashing textures and racing synths, you never know where this song is going to go next.