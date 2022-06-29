Getting Ready With Diana Silvers For The Celine Show At Paris Fashion Week Men’s

All Diana Silvers needs for her getting-ready routine is a good playlist. The Space Force star, who first caught our attention with her breakout role as Hope in the film Booksmart in 2019, put that simple ritual to use when recently made the trip overseas to attend Celine’s Spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s on Sunday, June 26.

“I was fortunate enough to take my sister, Ray, with me to Paris. It’s been really fun to watch her take in the city and attend her first-ever fashion show,” Silvers tells NYLON. The two made the most of their time in the French capital with a stay at the Lutetia hotel and visits to the Museé D’Orsay, Jardin du Luxembourg, and Café de Flore — “a little homage to the original Gossip Girl,” she notes. “If you know, you know. Paris is really such a beautiful city.”

Once it was time for the main event with Celine, Silvers went for a clean and simple aesthetic. “The clothes are so elegant and sleek, I don’t have to do much to look or feel good in Celine,” she says. With the recent Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade just days before the show, she also made sure to use front-row opportunity to voice her support towards access to abortions and having the right to choose. “I added my own touch with the two pins I wore on the jacket,” explains Silvers. “One says ‘Resister Sister’ and the other says ‘The Future is Female.’ It’s pretty self-explanatory.”

Ahead, see more behind-the-scenes photos of Silvers as she gets ready for the Celine Homme Summer 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s.