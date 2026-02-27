Soundcheck
BLACKPINK Calls The Shots
Are you ready?
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features nine of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Go” by BLACKPINK
Welcome back, BLACKPINK. Sure, the production is doing a lot of the heavy lifting here, but what can I say — I’m a sucker for a distorted synth.
“If I Leave” by Mitski
I’m one of the lucky few who got to pregame the release of Mitski’s new album with an invite-only show at The Shed this week, courtesy of Spotify. Yet I still wasn’t prepared for the emotional devastation that comes with the lyric, “If I leave, somebody else will love you / But nobody else could forgive me / Quite as often as you.” May this type of heartbreak never find me.
“Old Technology” by Slayyyter
The girls are quite literally not doing it like Slayyyter. Who else is smoking [redacted] in their music videos?
“Gentleman” by Towa Bird
It’s a shame this song is only two minutes and 15 seconds long, because it’s fun as hell. Oozing with cheeky humor and masculine levels of confidence, you might actually walk away from this track thinking Bird is talking about you.
“What You Want” by Angèle feat. Justice
This song bravely asks the question: what if a horror movie took place at the club? Soundtracking Angèle’s haunting vocals with Justice’s darkwave synths was a bold choice, but it definitely paid off.
“Bad Company” by Buzzy Lee
The control Buzzy Lee has over her gentle, breathy falsetto is genuinely something to behold. She ascends and descends the musical scale with a lightness and an ease not unlike Kate Bush or Joni Mitchell, and that’s coming from a fellow soprano.
“Douwannabwitastar!?” by GENA
If you love a good horn section, this track is for you. This is going straight to the Sunday morning cleaning playlist, which is of course the highest compliment I could give.
“Picky Choosy” by Chelsea Jordan
They said it couldn’t be done, but Chelsea Jordan just delivered the self-love anthem that isn’t overly heavy-handed. Brava.
“Over And Over” by FILLY
I’m going to be so painfully outside this summer, and I expect to hear this song at every bar, every house party, and on every portable speaker all season long.