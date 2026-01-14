BLACKPINK To Return With A “Mini Album”

BLACKPINK fans have been crossing their fingers for new music ever since the K-Pop group reunited for a world tour in 2025, and now, the Blinks can finally exhale. On Jan. 14, BLACKPINK announced their third album is officially on the way... though it might not be what you expected.

The announcement came early Wednesday morning via a 19-second YouTube video, one that provided (admittedly) very little context. The video reads: “Deadline; BLACKPINK; 3rd Mini Album.”

The end of the message, which was delivered via pink flashing text over a black background, reinforces the already cryptic statement with the date “2026.2.27” (that’s Feb. 27 for all you Westerners). Deductive reasoning would have us believe that Deadline is the name of the project, though at this point, anything is possible.

Of course, the part that Blinks are fixating on the most is the “mini album” of it all. Unfortunately we’re just as confused as you are, especially since their last two albums were only eight tracks long apiece. By that math, it stands to reason that the upcoming project will be even shorter.

While the announcement has left fans with more questions than answers — What is a mini album? How is that different from an EP? Is it a mixtape? — at least one thing is for sure: we’re definitely getting something next month. Watch this space.