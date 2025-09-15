If you’ve never had the pleasure of seeing Mitski perform, now’s your chance. The singer-songwriter is bringing her live show to the silver screen with a new concert film directed by Grant James, and NYLON has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

Filmed over three nights at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre in 2024, Mitski: The Land brings the performer’s seventh studio album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, to life with a seven-piece band, choreography by Monica Mirabile, and set design by Andi Watson. In classic Mitski fashion, the visuals play up the album’s themes of isolation and longing with pulsating light shows and striking minimalism.

Yes, she plays her mega-hit “My Love Is Mine All Mine,” but you can also expect special reimaginings of her classic hits. As Ayo Edebiri once said: “I’m seated. The theater employees are scared and asking me to leave... but I’m simply too seated.”

Lexie Alley Lexie Alley Lexie Alley Lexie Alley 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Mitski: The Land exclusively hits theaters Oct. 22 for a limited time. Tickets are available via the film’s website starting Sept. 15.