Soundcheck
Harry Styles Takes A Break From Kissing & Hits The Club
His club rat era starts now.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Aperture” by Harry Styles
I’ll admit, I was a little hesitant when Styles first began his dropping his “We belong together” promos — there’s only one person in the world who owns that phrase, and that person is Mariah Carey. However, this track works so well from a production, melodic, and dynamic standpoint that it’s almost impossible not to be charmed by the unifying chant in the chorus.
“I Could Get Used To This” by Jessie Ware
It’s only fitting that the start of Harry Styles’ Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. era coincides with the return of disco diva Jessie Ware. The swelling strings and passionate vocal performance harken back to a bygone era of pop, proving yet again that she knows how to make a reference feel original. Perhaps Styles learned a thing or two from her while on tour.
“Opening Night” by Arctic Monkeys & War Child Records
A great song for an even better cause, what more could you ask for from Arctic Monkeys in 2026? (Besides a Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not 20th anniversary tour, that is.)
“Death Of Love” by James Blake
We are in a crisis of irony, and if there’s one person who can save us, it’s James Blake. He’s always had a way with words, and his hypnotically ethereal delivery can stop a Formula One car dead in its tracks. We are witnessing the death of love in real time, it’s time we do something about it.
“Break Me In” by Joyce Wrice
This song has been on my radar ever since Wrice began teasing it on TikTok a few weeks ago, and it did not disappoint. The melody sounds like something you would’ve heard on R&B radio in the ‘90s, while the production stylings of Malik Ninety Five and Mike Baretz makes it feel modern and fresh.
“Site Unseen” by Courtney Barnett feat. Waxahatchee
Courtney Barnett and Katie Crutchfield’s voices blend so nicely here that I didn’t even notice they were directly calling me out. “From now on I wanna finish what I start”? That’s violence disguised as poetry.
“Dead End” by Snail Mail
In case you needed a reminder, this is all temporary. Snail Mail seems to be struggling with the ephemera of life these days (same girl), but at least she’s making great music about it.
“To Love Somebody” by Holly Humberstone
I don’t know who needs to hear this but: if you’re dating Nosferatu, run. Yes, love can be scary, but Holly Humberstone makes it sound so sweet that you almost understand why she stayed with a man 1000 years her senior.
“Losing You” by Naomi Scott
As an ‘80s fan, it’s refreshing to hear an artist channel the decade so effectively without resorting to synth pop or arena rock. And FWIW, “Caught between a rock and a heartbreak” is kind of a generational lyric.
“Slight Werk — Club Mix” by Honey Dijon feat. Bree Runway
With an impending snowpocalypse on the way, unfortunately there will be no clubbing this weekend. But thanks to this slinky, transportive track, we can have nightclubs at home.