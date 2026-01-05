Everything We Know About Robyn's New Album

It’s the first Monday of the year, which means most of us are slowly easing back into our pre-holiday routines, chipping away at our inboxes and circling back on emails that date back all the way to Dec. 12. And then there’s Robyn, who’s been working non-stop since she performed on CNN’s live New Year’s Eve 2025 telecast in Times Square and headlined a special NYE concert at Brooklyn Paramount all on the same night.

At the show (and its subsequent follow-up on Jan. 2), the Swedish pop star debuted a suite of new songs that left fans crossing their fingers for a new Robyn album. Now, judging by some recent hints, it’s no longer a matter of if she’s releasing a new album, but when. Here’s what we know.

Tyler Mathew Oyer

We Have A Potential Title

On Jan. 5, Robyn teased her next era with a series of cryptic promotional posters, including one that features a close-up image of the Swede with the text, “F*ck an app, I need me some IRL.” In another, Robyn poses alongside the words, “I like to go out, wear something nice and push.” The final poster sees an assless-chapped Robyn obscured by the lyrics, “My body’s a spaceship with the ovaries on hyperdrive.”

Each poster directs fans to a website titled “Sexistential,” which just so happens to be the (alleged) name of one of the tracks she debuted at the Dec. 31 show. And for what it’s worth, the other sex-positive song she premiered that night, “Talk To Me,” also name-drops the saucy portmanteau. Sounds like we have a title, folks.

Needless to say, between the lead single “Dopamine” and the two new tracks, Sexistential is already shaping up to be Robyn’s sexiest, sultriest, most erotic project yet.

The Release Date Is Still TBA

Despite all the buzz surrounding the suspected album, nothing has been confirmed, which means we don’t have a release date just yet. But don’t worry — we’ll make sure to keep you updated if and when the project is officially announced.