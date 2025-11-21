Robyn Debuts ‘Dopamine’ In Front Of An Acne-Studios-Clad Audience

Do you feel the holiday magic? For us, at least, we can smell it: in the pine-adorned decorations at our Tommy Hilfiger holiday-kickoff party, and in the halls of Bloomingdale’s, where Burberry took over the windows in British fashion. While Thanksgiving has yet to come, brands are ready for Christmastime — and a few are still gathering in the name of fashion. It was a slow week in celebrity news (everyone is getting ready for December’s mad dash), but a few of our trusty favorites couldn’t resist a few invitations, including a could-not-miss Robyn event (our bicoastal FOMO truly has never been more real) and a Midtown concert featuring a Grammy nominee you might be familiar with. Keep reading to see the best ‘fits thrown at the best parties thrown this week.

Bloomingdale’s Lights Up Lexington

Any chance we can get to be up close and personal with Raye, we will gamely take, and Bloomingdale’s annual holiday window lighting was the occasion we were praying for. In partnership with Burberry, who designed the façades outside 59th Street, a host of Burberry friends like Tefi and Sarah Pidgeon braved the cold to watch Raye perform and show off the necessities of the season (namely, a checked scarf).

Raye BFA.com Taylor Hill BFA.com Sarah Pidgeon BFA.com Tefi, Louisa Jacobson BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Robyn, Acne Studios & Spotify Walk Into The Fonda

In an act of late-in-the-game goodness, Robyn is here to save 2025 with her unparalleled talent of providing dance-music nirvana. Her newest single, “Dopamine,” has been a decade in the making, and her fellow Swedish powerhouses at Acne Studios felt the need to celebrate. They, alongside Spotify, hosted an intimate concert at the Fonda in Los Angeles where friends of the brand like Adéla, Ruel, and Scout Willis got to hear the live debut of “Dopamine.”

Robyn Nicole Busch Adéla Corey Tenold Gigi Goode, Symone Corey Tenold Vivian Wilson Corey Tenold 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Frame & Amelia Gray Host A Family Affair

Gray’s latest creative conquest is a 16-piece capsule with Frame, resulting in covetable duds that will outlast trend cycles while still gamely answering their call (see: plaid miniskirts, low-rise dark-wash denim). Gray’s sister and mother were, of course, in the Chateau Marmont penthouse to celebrate, alongside many of Gray’s peers and friends, who showed off their personal spins on the collaboration.

Amelia Gray Tyrell Hampton Delilah Belle, Lisa Rinna, Amelia Gray Tyrell Hampton Luna Blaise Tyrell Hampton Cazzie David Tyrell Hampton 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Late Checkout, Anyone?

Late checkout is a privilege — and also a streetwear brand redefining what a partnership can look like. The second edition of their Ritz Carlton collaboration starring Josh Hutcherson got its due party with a group of New Yorkers who relish any opportunity to sleep in and leave the room at 4 p.m..