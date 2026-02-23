Chappell Roan Is A Pop Star Off-Duty In Latest MAC Campaign

Tell all your friends and family: MAC is heading to Sephora. If that sentence somehow doesn’t grab their attention, Chappell Roan’s barely-there makeup look for the campaign surely will.

In case you forgot, MAC welcomed Roan as its newest Global Brand Ambassador back in December. Now, for her official MAC-campaign debut, Roan is ditching her usual drag-inspired makeup for a much more laid back, pop star off-duty-type beat. That means no powdery-white base, no dramatic eyeshadow extending all the way to her eyebrows, and no sculpting blush, leaving her freckled-cheeks and natural eyelashes on full display. Per MAC Global Creative Director Nicola Formichetti, the goal of the campaign was to strip Roan of her signature theatrical beat to reveal a “softer, magnetic” look.

Of course, you can’t have a beauty campaign without beauty products, so to promote the brand’s upcoming launch in Sephora on March 2, Roan sported the MAC Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in the shade $ellout, a choice that perfectly accents her pinky-nude pout.

In another campaign photo, Roan glams up her look with a Lip Pencil in the shade Auburn for the top lip and Stripdown for the bottom, and the MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Marrakesh (top) and Taupe (bottom). Her blush is brought to you by the Glow Play Cushiony Blush in Grand, and to make the eyes pop, she wears MACStack Mascara and the Sephora-exclusive Multisculpt Matte Liquid Colour in Brule and Stone.

“The look that we created for Sephora is a nod to the iconic 90s MAC mug!” said Roan’s makeup artist Andrew Dahling in a statement. “Timeless and impactful, this look highlights Chappell’s encapsulating eyes and showcases some of MAC’s most iconic lip shades. It’s an homage to an era of glamour that has lived on forever, and created a phenomena of cult classic shades that we still go back to decades later. It’s a bit unexpected for Chappell Roan, as we often use an array of color, but to celebrate MAC’s newest venture in the world market of beauty, we wanted to create a look that honored MAC’s legacy as a brand, by and for everyone.”

Courtesy of MAC

As if a no-makeup makeup beat from one of pop music’s biggest stars wasn’t exciting enough, the brand also tapped fellow ambassadors Quen Blackwell and Gabbriette for the campaign. For her part, Blackwell sports a Chestnut Lip Pencil, Whirl MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick and Clear Lipglass lip combo, while Gabbriette dons a Greige Lip Pencil, MACximal Sleek Satin Lipstick - Fleshpot, and a layer of Lipglass Air in Accolade.

Courtesy of MAC

MAC arrives at Sephora on March 2.