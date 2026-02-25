Robyn’s First Acne Studios Campaign Is Manly & Sexistential

2026 is shaping up to be the year of Robyn. We’ve been treated to three singles from her upcoming studio album Sexistential, a massive tour announcement, and the promise of an opening slot for Harry Styles. She’s playing her fashion cards in her latest move — and keeping it 100 percent Swedish — as the face of Acne Studios’ Spring/Summer 2026 campaign.

Robyn has always been able to shape-shift, seamlessly switching between a pixie-cut dance-floor vixen and a softer, more mature energy. One constant is her no-f*cks-given spirit, which translates in these pictures shot by Nadia Lee Cohen. Cohen always captures the renegade inside all her muses, and Robyn embraces a Rat Pack vibe in a traditional workwear top, belt, and pants. The hairstyle brings it all home, which is equal parts James Dean, ‘80s club rat, and power lesbian.

Robyn has always felt at odds with traditional forms of glamour and femininity, as she says via press release: “I’ve always felt that when I wore long hair and dresses, it was like I was in drag – which of course can be both empowering and fun, And this felt like another kind of drag.” Playfulness is present in both the Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2026 collection and Robyn’s first tastes of Sexistential, which break out of holding patterns when it comes to motherhood and sexuality. As she says in the title track, she is feeling “bossy, bad, and bougie,” and the partnership with Acne Studios creative director (and fellow Swedish powerhouse) Jonny Johansson brings her fantasy to life. This isn’t their first linkup: Robyn soundtracked the SS26 runway (and sat front row), plus hosted an evening with Spotify and Acne Studios in Los Angeles in Nov. 2025 where she debuted “Dopamine” live.

At the heart of all of Robyn’s work is a childlike sense of wonder, even three decades into her singular career. “It was extremely satisfying to play around with,” Robyn continues. “A way to project vulnerability and toughness at the same time. Which is kind of my whole thing.” The dichotomies of hard and soft, masculine and feminine, and mystery and transparency are all at play here. Robyn proves the gray area is always more fun — that’s where the magic happens, after all.