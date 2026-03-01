LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Sarah Pidgeon attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Aud...
Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best Red-Carpet Fashion At The 2026 Actor Awards

New name, new dress code.

by Kevin LeBlanc

The penultimate major stop on the awards-season circuit is the SAG Awards the Actor Awards. The new name reflects the way the ceremony has worked since its inception: Actors are nominated and awarded by their fellow peers in the Screen Actors Guild. It’s considered the mark of an actor who might go on to win an Oscar in a few weeks’ time, and it’s being hosted by funny girl Kristen Bell for the third time.

For the first time, there is also a dress code: “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the '20s and '30s.” A lot of our favorites have already been doing this on carpets this year (Selena Gomez, Ayo Edebiri), wearing column gowns, bias-cut silks, and leaning into coiffed hair and traditional silver-screen makeup. Just like the Met Gala’s theme, interpretation is the name of the game. We expect some people to go traditional — we’re thinking of gamine nominees like Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, and Jessie Buckley — and others to go a bit left of center. We can surely rely on Timothée Chalamet, Odessa A’zion, and Teyana Taylor to make it their own in ways we can only dream of. This is also the last tentpole event for stars to secure a firm spot on our awards-season power ranking. Keep this tab open as the nominees and presenters arrive for the newly named, newly dress-coded Actor Awards.

Mia Goth

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Dior

Sarah Pidgeon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balenciaga and Rahaminov Diamonds

Wunmi Mosaku

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton

Chase Infiniti

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton and De Beers jewelry

Odessa A’zion

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani

Chase Sui Wonders

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miss Sohee

Rose Byrne

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel

Meg Stalter

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Britt Lower

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

In Colleen Allen

Dove Cameron

Tommaso Boddi/WWD/Getty Images

In Monique Lhullier and Swarovski jewelry

Sarah Catherine Hook

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

In Balenciaga

Hannah Einbinder

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Michelle Randolph

Tommaso Boddi/WWD/Getty Images

In Balenciaga

Yerin Ha

Earl Gibson III/Deadline/Getty Images

In Balenciaga

Michelle Williams

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Khaite

Teyana Taylor

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Valentino

Eiza González

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Armani Privé

Erin Doherty

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton

Jessie Buckley

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balenciaga and Jessica McCormack jewelry

Kristen Wiig

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Cowan and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Paul Mescal

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent

Isa Briones

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

Jon Gries

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Eckhaus Latta

Michelle Monaghan

Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In Prada

Leslie Bibb

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keri Russell

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton

Connor Storrie

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Aimee Lou Wood

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

In Versace

Demi Moore

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Parker Posey

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci

Jenna Ortega

Tommaso Boddi/WWD/Getty Images

In Christian Cowan

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

In Tom Ford

Gwyneth Paltrow

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton and vintage Belperron earrings

Timothée Chalamet

Tommaso Boddi/WWD/Getty Images

In Prada

Sarah Paulson

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In vintage Yves Saint Laurent

Tyler, The Creator

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images