Fashion
The Best Red-Carpet Fashion At The 2026 Actor Awards
New name, new dress code.
The penultimate major stop on the awards-season circuit is the
SAG Awards the Actor Awards. The new name reflects the way the ceremony has worked since its inception: Actors are nominated and awarded by their fellow peers in the Screen Actors Guild. It’s considered the mark of an actor who might go on to win an Oscar in a few weeks’ time, and it’s being hosted by funny girl Kristen Bell for the third time.
For the first time, there is also a dress code: “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the '20s and '30s.” A lot of our favorites have already been doing this on carpets this year (Selena Gomez, Ayo Edebiri), wearing column gowns, bias-cut silks, and leaning into coiffed hair and traditional silver-screen makeup. Just like the Met Gala’s theme, interpretation is the name of the game. We expect some people to go traditional — we’re thinking of gamine nominees like Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, and Jessie Buckley — and others to go a bit left of center. We can surely rely on Timothée Chalamet, Odessa A’zion, and Teyana Taylor to make it their own in ways we can only dream of. This is also the last tentpole event for stars to secure a firm spot on our awards-season power ranking. Keep this tab open as the nominees and presenters arrive for the newly named, newly dress-coded Actor Awards.
Mia Goth
In custom Dior
Sarah Pidgeon
In Balenciaga and Rahaminov Diamonds
Wunmi Mosaku
In custom Louis Vuitton
Chase Infiniti
In custom Louis Vuitton and De Beers jewelry
Odessa A’zion
In Giorgio Armani
Chase Sui Wonders
In Miss Sohee
Rose Byrne
In Chanel
Meg Stalter
Britt Lower
In Colleen Allen
Dove Cameron
In Monique Lhullier and Swarovski jewelry
Sarah Catherine Hook
In Balenciaga
Hannah Einbinder
Michelle Randolph
In Balenciaga
Yerin Ha
In Balenciaga
Michelle Williams
Kirsten Dunst
In Khaite
Teyana Taylor
Irina Shayk
Kate Hudson
In custom Valentino
Eiza González
In Armani Privé
Erin Doherty
In custom Louis Vuitton
Jessie Buckley
In Balenciaga and Jessica McCormack jewelry
Kristen Wiig
In Christian Cowan and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Paul Mescal
In Saint Laurent
Isa Briones
Jon Gries
In Eckhaus Latta
Michelle Monaghan
In Prada
Leslie Bibb
Keri Russell
In custom Louis Vuitton
Connor Storrie
In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Aimee Lou Wood
In Versace
Demi Moore
In Schiaparelli Haute Couture
Parker Posey
In Gucci
Jenna Ortega
In Christian Cowan
Patrick Schwarzenegger
In Tom Ford
Gwyneth Paltrow
In custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton and vintage Belperron earrings
Timothée Chalamet
In Prada
Sarah Paulson
In vintage Yves Saint Laurent