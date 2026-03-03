Sarah Pidgeon Is Rhode's Newest Muse

When you embody Carolyn Bessette Kennedy as well as Sarah Pidgeon does on Love Story, your style is bound to become a topic of conversation. But Rhode knew it was only a matter of time before the discourse would expand to glam, so naturally the brand has tapped the up-and-coming actor for her first-ever beauty campaign.

For her latest role, Pidgeon is assisting in the rollout of Rhode’s newest shade launches, starting with the Pocket Blush in Candy Apple. As the company’s first red blush, the product promises to warm and brighten your cheeks with its rosy pigment and gold and red pearls. If the crimson color is a little too bold for your liking, the brand has also introduced its new raspberry-pink Teacup shade just in time for spring.

Also featured in the campaign is Rhode’s newest limited edition offering, a Peptide Lip Tint in Sweet Pea and Pretzel. The launch marks the first time the shades will be available for purchase since coming out victorious in a customer-led vote for favorite in-production products last year, and before you ask: yes, the shades are also getting their own matching Snap-On Lip Cases.

The new shades drop on the Rhode website on March 9 at noon ET.