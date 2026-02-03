Rhode Fights Back Against Winter With Two Hydrating Launches

As we sit at home waiting for the final remnants of last week’s historic snowstorm to melt away, now would be a good time to give your skin a much-needed refresh. As fate would have it, Rhode has two new masks on the way that can help with that, so you can make your grand reentrance into the public eye looking energized and hydrated.

First up is the Caffeine Reset mask, a sculpting (cream!) face mask designed to give you a radiant — and snatched — glow in just 10-15 minutes. As the mask’s namesake ingredient, the caffeine promises to reduce puffiness, while the vanillyl butyl ether and peptides work to fight tired-looking skin. The product also contains sculpting properties, thanks to the skin-firming poppy extract, leaving your skin visibly lifted all day long.

Also joining Rhode’s lineup is the Lip Peptide Boost, a staple you’ll want to return to long after winter’s last snow fall. Not only will it leave your lips looking moisturized and smooth, but the new mask also promises to visibly plump lips instantly and over time, making it a must-have year-round. The clinically-proven formula gets its plumping properties from the konjac hyaluronic acid complex, peptides, and vanillyl butyl ether, while the amino acids work to provide refreshing hydration. (If you’re still not convinced, 94% of users in a study reported having fuller, plumper, and more hydrated lips after two weeks, so do with that what you will.)

The Caffeine Reset and Lip Peptide Boost masks will be available to purchase via the Rhode website starting Feb. 9 at noon ET. The lip product also launches online and in-store at Sephora on Feb. 26, with the Caffeine Reset following behind on March 26.