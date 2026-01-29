Say You Love Me, Put Me In Chanel (On Late-Night TV)

Couture Week in Paris is coming to a close, and the fashion set is taking a metaphorical beat before Fashion Month rears her beautiful, marathon-style head in a few weeks. Before then, though, it seems the entertainment calendar won’t let the rest of us get a few snoozes in. The Grammys are on Sunday, so everyone is decamping to Los Angeles in the name of music and red-carpet stunts. There’s also an inevitable case to be made for shopping through the blistering cold across the country; we have a few ideas with a lot of denim involved. Keep reading to see what you might’ve missed while keeping your hands firmly in your puffer pockets on your morning commute.

Everyone’s In Chanel On Late Night!

It’s like Tyla’s latest hit realized. Right after and during the madness around Matthieu Blazy’s first Couture show for the house on Jan. 27, three people across culture made their case for being his newest ambassador. Jacob Elordi wore a shirt made in collaboration with Charvet for a late-night talk show appearance, then wore a women’s blazer for a Wuthering Heights photocall. Jimmy Fallon also had Tyla and Kendall Jenner on his show and both ladies chose Chanel (duh). Tyla went full sexy for a performance of “Chanel” wearing a gauzy knit skirt suit set covered in necklaces, while Jenner picked a Metiers d’Art cheetah-print dress. I could probably name only a few other designers who could dress three strong personalities like these and still make their designs feel correct in all situations.

Guess Jeans Picks New Muses

A new era of Guess Jeans is here, making sure they don’t miss out on the revival of the 2010s. Amelia Gray and Lexee Smith are the latest in the line of Guess Girls, making appearances on cheeky, Internet-culture-heavy billboards and campaign photos that feel lo-fi in the best way. This also precedes the opening of a new GUESS Jeans store in Los Angeles on the 31st, so if you’re a Cali girl, make sure to stop by and enter the new world.

One Second I’m A Koons...

... and suddenly the Koons is on my T-shirt. The definitive pop artist of the 21st century is irrepressible in his output, and it shows in his latest fashion collaboration with Stella McCartney. Amelia Gray was game to show off his cheeky messages and hyperreal dogs spread across bags and ready-to-wear. The collection is shoppable now, but if you’re in New York, pop into the store for some pieces signed by both McCartney and Koons.

Chloë Sevigny Helps Usher In The New 7 For All Mankind

Her infamous gams are the best way to announce she’s a new face of the brand, which is debuting on the New York Fashion Week calendar in a few weeks’ time under the vision of creative director Nicola Brognano. The Spring/Summer 2026 collection has some hits; we’re inclined to wishlist the animal-print trench.

MACZine Is Back!

The 2010s continue to pop up in ways we could’ve never anticipated. The latest callback is MAC’s editorial platform, which is getting a refresh under Global Creative Director Nicola Formichetti. Doja Cat makes a game first cover star, where she smokes her favorite perfect-red lip shade, Lady Danger.