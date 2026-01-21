Lola Young Is Coming Back To The Stage At The 2026 Grammys

Lola Young has been laying low ever since a health scare caused her to collapse during her set at New York City’s All Things Go music festival in September. But it looks like five months of rest did her good, because the singer will soon make her triumphant return on music’s biggest stage: the Grammy Awards.

On Jan. 21, the Recording Academy announced that all eight Best New Artist nominees are set to perform in a special segment during the Feb. 1 telecast. In case you forgot, this year’s lineup for the coveted award includes Addison Rae, Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, Sombr, The Marías, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, and yes, Lola Young. The set will mark Young’s first performance since the singer announced her break from the spotlight in fall 2025.

“I’m going away for a while,” the 25-year-old shared on Instagram after the incident. “It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future.”

She followed up the news with a hopeful message in December, writing, “I just wanted to express my gratitude to everyone who has given me time and space to gather myself and get my head in a better place... I’m hoping to gradually get back to performing and continuing pursuing my dreams.”

The crop of newcomers join Sabrina Carpenter, who was announced as the first performer on Jan. 20.

Catch the Grammy Awards on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.