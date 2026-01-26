Anya Taylor-Joy, JLaw & Greta Lee Wore Brand-New Dior Men Looks At Couture Week

If plain old Fashion Month — with its ready-to-wear and never-ending schedule — is a rat race, and Men’s Week is where the girls and dudes get to chill, Couture Week is the high tea version of fashion week. Invites are scarce, shows are minimal, and the looks are as ornate as you can imagine. Men’s week is barely over, and the top clients of designer houses are flocking to Paris for a few days of sumptuous fashion. Some pieces of note on the schedule include the first couture outings for Jonathan Anderson at Dior and Matthieu Blazy at Chanel. Couture is meant to bring guests and customers to far-flung worlds, imagining new silhouettes while also, yes, making a buck or two.

So beyond the runway, who can we expect to see? Dior girls Mia Goth, Greta Lee, and Jennifer Lawrence might be safe bets, ditto Rihanna, who was seen out with A$AP Rocky in the City of Lights over the weekend. And for team Chanel, we hope to see, among others, Ayo Edebiri, Nicole Kidman, Jennie, and maybe Kylie Jenner? Who knows. We’re here to help you see every celebrity look off the runway, so scroll down for more scintillating outfit equations fresh from the boulevards de Paris.

Teyana Taylor at Schiaparelli Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Demi Moore at Schiaparelli Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith at Schiaparelli Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nadia Lee Cohen at Schiaparelli Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior Shutterstock

Greta Lee at Dior Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Parker Posey at Dior Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna at Dior Shutterstock

Alexa Chung at Dior Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ethel Cain at Dior WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Taylor Russell at Dior Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images