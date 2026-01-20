All The Hottest Guys (& Ladies) At Paris Fashion Week Men’s

If the womenswear shows in Europe are a nonstop carousel of looks, events, and seriously intense contests for front-row spots, the men’s shows could be seen (aptly) as the cool younger sibling to the fanfare of the main Fashion Month calendar. The January men’s schedule includes brief stops in Florence and Milan before all eyes are on Paris, where the coolest guys on your timeline are probably descending as we speak to see the most anticipated shows of the week. What’s on our radar? The Heated Rivalry duo Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, naturally, plus Joe Keery, new Dior ambassador Drew Starkey, and any other amalgamation of Internet sensations bound for your For You page imminently.

But, it is a week of fashion after all, and the shows and designers we’re looking out for include Jonathan Anderson’s second Dior Men show, the always exciting Willy Chavarria, and Jacquemus. There are definitely more events and runways than we can account for at the minute, but for now, we can bring you the best ‘fits from the streets of Paris.

Tyriq Withers at Louis Vuitton Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joe Keery at Louis Vuitton Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Usher at Louis Vuitton Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Callum Turner at Louis Vuitton Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

SZA at Louis Vuitton Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images