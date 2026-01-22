4 Winter Outerwear Ideas From The Mind Of Rihanna

Feeling the January slog? Waking up to the new year can take some time, but there have already been enough music and fashion releases to wake us up and get us in the mood to go outside. Prepping for the snowstorm sure to ruin some plans? We have ideas for braving the below-freezing temps with help from Rihanna, plus a slew of campaigns and collections to shop for more intimate moments. Keep reading to get a dose of your feed’s most important fashion news.

Pick Your Rihanna Outerwear Street-Style Fighter

Ms. Fenty is having a time and a half in New York, supporting her man in his album release and SNL appearance — but it’s not like she needs any excuse to stunt on us. Her jacket and coat choices have been all over the place, showing off her inimitable range. Every one is smarter than the last, from a knit Dior cardigan jacket (from the men’s selection, naturally) to an Alaïa animal-print tailored moment and a boyish Vaquera menswear wool coat. Our personal favorite, and the one we’ll be recreating immediately, is the Saint Laurent nylon jacket with a Prada fur on top. It’s practical for entering the club and immediately needing to delayer while still staying a bit covered.

Kith & Lisa Join Forces

She’s a rockstar — and a global fashion force. Louis Vuitton ambassador and star-top trendsetter is adding Kith Guest Designer to her résumé, bringing her street savvy fashion eye to the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Keep your eyes peeled for the collection’s release in February.

Courtesy of KITH

Calvin Klein Tells Us Lies

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, the hottest on-and-off-screen couple on our timeline, make for a fitting duo to show off the Valentine’s Day collection from the underwear experts at Calvin. Come for the abs, stay for the cute boy shorts and pink boxers.

Sea & Sézane’s Collab Is Exactly What You’d Expect

And more. The handicraft of Sea and the ease of Sézane’s Parisian cool make for some sturdy, any-season pieces that won’t break the bank. While many pieces are in limited stock (the drop was on Sunday, sorry!), our picks are below, including a tablecloth-inspired dress, a vest-forward blouse, and a patchwork skirt.

Off Season Gets Team USA Official

Kristin Juszczyk’s brand is known for its fashion-forward takes on NFL merch, and just in time for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, she’s partnered with Team USA to create après-ski apparel that doesn’t compromise on cuteness. We’re after the fuzzy pullovers and the knit headband.

Cou Cou Goes Cuckoo For Lexee Smith

The dancer, choreographer, and all-around It girl in the making turned an empty Parisian apartment into her dance studio for the intimates brand’s Valentine’s Day campaign. Where her dance moves are studied and grounded, the collection is light as air, falling off and on her body just so. Shop the range of babydoll camis and French-girl briefs here.