Oh, To Receive A Postcard From PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson

PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson were easily two of the defining pop acts of 2025, but it looks like the stars are already on track to have an even better 2026. First, their joint remix of “Stateside” made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 on Jan. 12, and now, the duo have just released an instant contender for best music video of the year.

The “Stateside” remix MV opens on a shot of PinkPantheress giving beauty, glamour, and grace in a black floor length gown and a white top hat as she poses inside a Fancy That window display. Next, Pink brings us to a British gift shop complete with postcards, tea sets, and red rattan wallpaper (shocker). She finishes her verse just in time for Larsson’s vocals to summon a motherquake — that’s our interpretation of it, anyway.

Larsson suddenly appears in the Midnight Sun window display next to Pink’s, which has been appropriately decorated with aquamarine walls, neon floral lights, coral, seashells, and a glistening beaded curtain. The duo dance together in matching airbrushed “Stateside” tees (a nod to Larsson’s Midnight Sun merch) before the Swede tackles her viral verse in a rhinestoned mini skirt and floral bra top, an embellished snapback, and a pink-and-orange smokey eye accentuated by an array of glued-on rhinestones. Usually always the dancer, Larsson keeps her choreography to a minimum of a few baddie poses and some simple toe touches.

As Larsson hits the impressive run at the end of her verse, the motherquake hits once again and the girls have now fully swapped aesthetics, with Pink in a yellow sheer crop top and hot pink fringe skirt and Larsson in a dark blue tartan top and white-and-blue polka dotted bloomers. But the looks don’t end there: Pink poses on a Sweden postcard in a yellow two-piece beach set while Larsson rocks a plaid-and-polka-dotted mini skirt as she reps England.

“Stateside + Zara Larsson” is available to stream now.