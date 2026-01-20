Olivia Rodrigo’s First Big Move In 2026? A Miu Miu Campaign

Olivia Rodrigo has vaguely hinted at a third album dropping in 2026, giving us enough Easter eggs to mull over for the first slow few weeks of the new year. Rodrigo’s first big moment has arrived, and it’s not a new single: It’s a Miu Miu campaign.

The Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2026 collection was an ode to the humble housemaid outfit, with Mrs. Prada reimagining aprons, field jackets, and tablecloths as runway-ready pieces adorned in crystals, layered smartly with a real sense of womanhood underneath it all. Rodrigo joins a rank of models in the campaign to show off the reworked ‘80s-lite pieces, which are kitschy, unusual, yet will be everywhere in a few months’ time. The combination of gilets with men’s pants and a dainty lady bag encapsulate the Miu Miu woman, ditto Rodrigo. She’s one of the most recognizable faces in the world, but in Miu Miu’s fantasy land, she’s a young woman who just wants to have fun.

Miu Miu is, on and off according to the Lyst Index, the hottest brand in the world, and their recent campaigns under the purview of Miuccia Prada and stylist Lotta Volkova have enlisted the likes of Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Ethel Cain, Amelia Gray, and now Rodrigo. This is Rodrigo’s first major fashion campaign; she’s been a Lancôme girl for a while now, but no designer labels have been lucky enough to secure her. 2026 is shaping up to be the year of Harry Styles, Beckham feuds, and yes, hopefully a third Olivia Rodrigo album. But if she needs another year to cosplay as a fashion model and book more Miu Miu campaigns, we’ll be eagerly waiting to see what look she turns next. Maybe the runway in Paris is calling, Ms. Sour?